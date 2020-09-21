VALDOSTA — Two Lowndes County teachers have been awarded Colquitt EMC’s Bright Ideas grant.
Lowndes High School teacher Joy Cowart earned a Bright Ideas grant for her winning project “Laughing our Way to Literacy.” Clyattville Elementary School teacher Julie Love earned a Bright Ideas grant for her winning project “Read to Succeed for English Learners,” school officials said in a statement.
Colquitt EMC began sponsoring the Bright Ideas grants to support teachers with funding to put their creative ideas into action, they said. Funding for the grants comes from the cooperative’s unclaimed capital credit fund.
Colquitt EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 45,000 members in Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
