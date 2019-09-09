Teacher wins resource grant

Submitted Photo
Diane Shadron, a fifth-grade teacher at Moulton-Branch Elementary School, won the Meemic Foundation Classroom Resource Grant. The grant includes a back-to-school kit totaling $250. The kit includes popular items in each category: classroom health, teacher organization, classroom supplies and candy. The Meemic Foundation offers new grant opportunities each month and quarter that all school personnel can apply.
