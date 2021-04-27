Teacher wins Legacy Award

VALDOSTA – John Newton, Lowndes County Schools career, technical and agricultural education director, was recently named as a Georgia Technology Student Association Legacy Award Honoree at the 2021 State Virtual Leadership Conference.
The GATSA Legacy Award recognizes individuals who have served in many roles who have contributed to the betterment, growth and well-being of the TSA association for an extended amount of time, school officials said in a statement.
Newton has served as the CTAE director for Lowndes County Schools for the past five years. Before that, Newton taught industrial arts, technology education and engineering at LHS for 28 years. He was named the three-time Technology Student Association Inspirational Teacher of the Year and two-time TSA National Teacher of the Year.
Newton has been a part of TSA for the majority of his life, school officials said. He is a TSA/AIASA Alumni and competed on both state and national level during his time in middle and high school. He then went on to be a TSA/AIASA advisor for all 28 years that he was in the classroom at LHS.
Under Newton’s leadership, the program won six state championships in a row and was awarded the National Chapter of Excellence four times. The program also produced six state officers and four national officers. During his time as a TSA advisor and afterward, he has served on the board of directors multiple times, coordinated many competitions and events, and judged competitive events on both the middle and high school level.
"He is well-deserving of this award," school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.