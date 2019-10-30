VALDOSTA – To Brittany Bell, a teacher at Lowndes High School, parents play the most important role in their child’s lives.
“They are the first teachers of our students and what they instill in children is what we see the manifestations of when they enter our classrooms,” she said.
The basis of Bell’s upcoming event, the Second Annual Education Day, is to connect parents to resources she feels may assist them.
The education day is scheduled 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at J.L. Newbern Middle School.
“Last year, we wanted to focus on getting the community to find out what’s going on in our classroom in regards to what the kids are doing,” Bell said.
“This year, we have changed that and wanted the focus to be what type of topics would our parents be interested in regarding to helping them get better as people.”
Financial literacy, building positive relationships tips, post-secondary education career readiness and resume writing are some of the resources that’ll be offered at Saturday’s event.
By hosting the occasion, Bell said the school system is able to show parents that they are supported as much as the students.
Activities include the Tiny Tots Tumbling Bus, festival games, candy and a cake walk.
There will be free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks along with a clothes giveaway and bounce houses.
Buses will pick up children from Ora Lee West’s central office at 9:45 a.m. and the Mildred Hunter Center central office at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Buses will drop off at these locations, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Vendors and sponsors are accepted. Any vendor selling items must pay a $25 fee to benefit Newbern’s Parent Teacher Organization.
Call (478) 390-8830 for more information.
