VALDOSTA – More than a year after her passing, Billy Embry said he’s still not doing well with the loss of his wife, Ann.
She died April 18, 2018 after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer.
“It’s been a struggle for all of us,” Embry said. “It’s been a rough road.”
He found support within Sallas Mahone Elementary School, where he teaches fifth grade.
Embry invited his wife’s former physician, Dr. Matthew Robertson, consultant for gynecologic oncology for the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., to speak to school faculty and staff this week.
Embry, who believes ovarian cancer receives little attention compared to other cancers, said the purpose of Robertson’s visit was to bring awareness.
“Ovarian cancer, roughly, 21,000 people are going to be diagnosed this year in this country,” Robertson said during his speech.
He said patients are usually at a stage three or stage four when diagnosed.
He talked about the symptoms of and treatments for ovarian cancer.
Prior to his speaking, Embry presented Robertson with a $2,000 check to be donated to the Mayo Clinic for ovarian cancer research.
The funds were raised through a school T-shirt campaign and doubled the amount raised last year.
Embry said he hopes to continue the campaign next school year and have the speaking engagement at a larger venue.
