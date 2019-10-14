VALDOSTA – Langdale Honda has given Lt. Col. Peter Dominicis the use of a 2019 Honda CRV during his one-year tenure as Lowndes County Schools Teacher of the Year.
"This amazing prize package includes free use of the car, free gas, insurance, maintenance and car washes," school officials said. "The staff of Langdale Honda are a tremendous asset to Lowndes County Schools and our entire community."
Dominicis also received a Teacher of the Year ring at a recent board meeting. The ring was presented by Scott Jernigan, compliments of Jostens, school officials said.
