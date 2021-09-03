LAKE PARK – The life and legacy of the late James Eunice and Capt. Mark Weber will be honored at the upcoming TCT7 Swim and Silent Auction, an event sponsored by John and Tammy Eunice.
James Eunice, 17, was a young teen who fell overboard from a boat and drowned at Ocean Pond in Lake Park on Jan. 15, 2011.
In their son’s name, the Eunices have donated more than $600,000 in scholarships to who they feel are deserving high school students through the James Eunice Charity Fund.
“Since the loss of James, we have been blessed to present 641 scholarships to graduating seniors from over 30 schools across the area, as well as donate to various charities in the local area and beyond. The foundation presented 67 scholarships to graduating seniors from the Class of 2021, along with presenting $15,000 to local charities in January 2021,” Tammy Eunice said.
“James believed in investing in others and giving back. Through his charity and the various fundraising activities, we have been able to do just that and give back to a community James loved. The Clock is Ticking Swim continues James’ legacy and will enable his foundation to continue to honor his legacy and give back to a community that gave so much to us.”
To continue funding scholarships, the Eunices sponsor the TCT7 Swim weekend.
Along with James Eunice, the event will also honor Weber, who won the 3.5-mile race in 2014.
“He served as a combat rescue officer in the 38th Rescue Squadron at Moody (Air Force Base) and was killed in action in Iraq on March 15, 2018,” Tammy Eunice said. “Like James, he wanted to invest in the lives of others and make a difference in the world for Christ.”
She said the purpose of TCT7 is to gather the community in a way that they can enjoy one another, laugh and create memories while also sponsoring a race “where God is present and the foundation for the entire gathering.”
She hopes participants will feel purposeful and inspired to continue James Eunice and Weber’s legacy of making a difference while living with strong Christian values, Tammy Eunice said.
The winners of the TCT7 silent auction will be announced on Sept. 9 via TCT7 Silent Auction on Facebook.
Unlike in past years, a dinner will not be a part of the three-day event; however, barbecue chicken plates will be sold for $10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Lowndes County 4-H Camp.
Opening ceremonies for the swim start 7:30 a.m., Sept. 12, at Long Pond. The swim will begin 8 a.m. with a one-mile race and a 3.5-mile race.
Organizers have added a virtual event for anyone with COVID-19-related concerns.
“This year’s event will also serve as the state qualifier for the Georgia Youth Open Water Swim Team,” Tammy Eunice said. “The top three finishers in the 11- to 12-year-old category, 13- to 15-year-old category and 16- to 18-year-old category will represent the state in the regional open water swim competition.”
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be practiced.
Interested participants of the one-mile swim have until event day to pay the $55 registration fee. Anyone interested in the 3.5-mile swim has until Sept. 5 to pay the $75 fee.
More information: https://www.tct7mileswim.com/ and https://www.jameseunice23.com/.
