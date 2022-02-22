Taylor retiring from Lowndes school system

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor announced he will retire effective July 1.
Taylor shared a heartfelt message with the Lowndes County Board of Education and attendees at the school board meeting Monday.
“I have been truly blessed to be a part of a remarkable school system for the last 19 years. It is a bittersweet moment as I announce my intent to retire on July 1, 2022,” Taylor said.
“I will miss the day-to-day interactions with outstanding students, educators and community partners, who have all had a part in making the Lowndes County School System a high achieving school district in academics, the arts and athletics. I will continue to be an active part of our community and an avid supporter of our One Lowndes family.”
Taylor was named a state finalist for the 2022 Superintendent of the Year for the state of Georgia in October 2021.
In 2017, Taylor received the Georgia School Superintendents Association “Bill Barr Leadership Award” and was a finalist for the Georgia Superintendent of the Year. In 2011, he was selected by the National Association of Secondary School Principals as the National High School Principal of the Year and also named as the 2010 Georgia High School Principal of the Year.
Taylor has served as superintendent for 10 years and prior to that served as high school principal for 21 years, including Lowndes High from 2003-12.
Prior to his administrative experience, he served as an assistant principal, teacher, football, baseball and strength coach.
