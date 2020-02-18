Tax commissioner offers scholarship

VALDOSTA — The Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia offers a scholarship opportunity each year to Georgia students.
The association offers four $1000 scholarships this year, according to a statement released by Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain.
To be eligible, the student must be a United States and Georgia citizen who is graduating this spring (or a GED equivalency dated Dec. 31, 2019 to May 31) and is seeking an undergraduate degree. Applications may be obtained at the tax commissioner's office, 300 N. Patterson St., or via www.lowndescountytax.com.
All completed applications, documentation, and completed essays should be mailed in a flat 9 x 12 envelope to: COAG Scholarship - COAG, P.O. Box 153, Hull, Ga. 30646, by March 31.
Interview Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain, who is a constitutional officer of Georgia, and then write an essay describing what he does on a daily basis, according to his statement. The submission deadline is March 13. Scholarships will be awarded April 15. Additional details are in the application packet.
To schedule an appointment before all openings are filled, call (229) 671-2579.
