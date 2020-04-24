VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain said his office will re-open to the public 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, and will remain open until 5 p.m.
The drive-through will be open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
"Extra precautionary measures are in place to ensure adherence to social distancing requirements, and the number of citizens permitted in the building at one time will be limited and monitored," according to a statement from the tax commissioner office.
The office will temporarily continue to accept payments by phone for registration renewals. Additionally, the office is processing transactions from the dropbox, the office website (www.lowndescountytax.com) and mail.
“We have missed seeing your smiling faces and are looking forward to serving you soon,” Cain said in a statement.
Call (229) 671-2579 with any questions.
