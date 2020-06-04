VALDOSTA – Lowndes County officials will send the results of a tax commissioner audit to the district attorney and the governor's office.
Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain said he has done nothing wrong and suggested county leaders are inflating the amount of fees his office has waived.
The accounting firm of Tillman & Tillman has reviewed tax commissioner office records indicating penalties and interest have been removed from accounts, according to a statement released this week by the Lowndes County Commission.
But the amount of waived penalties remains undetermined, according to county officials.
The Valdosta Daily Times reported last month that records indicate from Jan. 1, 2017 to May 13, 2020, the tax commissioner waived $936,505.34 in interest and penalty payments due the county, but the number could be closer to $3 million, Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said.
In the county statement this week, Slaughter said a fraud audit would be needed to discover the amount.
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer, told The Times the county did not ask for a number but wanted to verify that Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Cain had relieved penalties and interest after the county instructed him to stop.
Last August, Slaughter sent a letter to Cain saying the tax commissioner did not have the authority to waive penalties and interest. Cain responded with a letter asking for a resolution but the tax commissioner said he never received a response. And, Cain said in an interview last week, until he does, he will not alter course.
“I feel like until they formally rescind my old resolution, I plan on continuing like I’m going,” he said.
How much relieved?
Cain sat down last week for an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times.
He disagrees with the $3 million figure. Cain said his office had only waived $418,126.20 in penalties and interest during the three-year period. An internal review of the figures determined the amount, he said.
Cain said he believes his internal review to be accurate.
“You ain’t going to trick that program we’re working off of,” Cain said. “You just can’t.”
As for the $3 million, Cain first mentioned the amount last month.
During a May 19 interview on The Morning Drive with Steve Nichols, Cain said his office had waived "on interest and penalties, like I say, under my administration through the 15th of this month, $3,009,519.01."
The difference can be explained by the use of different reports, Cain told The Valdosta Daily Times.
His review combed through a “short report” whereas the county has a longer report that includes more adjustments than waiving penalties and interest, he said. Despite the difference in reports, he said the county’s audit should find the same amount as his internal audit: just over $400,000.
“I don’t see no way it could come back different. I just don’t see any way,” Cain said.
The county's main concern, according to Slaughter last week, is the amount waived by the tax commissioner after the August letter instructed Cain he does not have the authority to waive penalties and interest.
Resolute
Cain points to a 25-year-old resolution as the legal framework for waiving penalties.
Dated June 21, 1995, the resolution allowed then-Tax Commissioner Paul Sumner to waive penalties and fees and his successors have continued the practice ever since, Cain said.
Mary Nell Robertson, Cain’s predecessor, told The Times she received a resolution to waive penalties and interest every four years during her tenure stretching from 1999 to 2016. One Oct. 30, 2000, document shows Robertson received authority to relieve charges from a specific list of properties with the County Commission's approval.
After a conversation with Brad Hutchins, general counsel for the Georgia Association of Tax Officials, a few weeks ago, Cain felt confident and legally protected to waive interest and penalties.
GATO exists as an advisory and support agency for tax commissioners around the state in addition to providing training for newly elected tax commissioners.
But Hutchins told The Valdosta Daily Times the best practice for Georgia tax commissioners is to receive a resolution when they take office.
“It is my position and it is GATO’s position that for each tax commissioner, the better thing to do for each term when you’re tax commissioner is you should go back to your board of commissioners and seek a new resolution allowing for the waiving of penalties and interest and getting parameters on how they want you to do that,” Hutchins said.
Hutchins’ and GATO’s interpretation is more closely aligned to the county’s view.
"A resolution doesn't live forever that's what Mr. Cain apparently doesn't quite understand," Slaughter said. "One commission cannot bind another commission.”
Whereas an ordinance is law, a resolution is simply an agreement between two parties, according to Slaughter, and that once those two parties are no longer involved, the resolution has “no authority whatsoever.”
For example, the resolutions Robertson received would override the authorization Sumner received, according to Hutchins.
“If there are newer resolutions that address the same issue, then those resolutions would supersede the ’95 resolution,” Hutchins said.
Granting 'Favors'
Cain said he doesn't grant favors.
“That’s something else I have a problem with Commission Chairman Slaughter saying about I do favors. I don’t do favors,” he told The Valdosta Daily Times.
Last month, Slaughter said in waiving penalties “you are basically selecting the individuals you choose to waive those penalties.”
Last week, Slaughter said he understood why a large portion of penalties and interest were waived but is more concerned about why certain decisions were made.
But Cain used the word "favors" in a past email.
In a Sept. 18, 2019 email to a tax commissioner office employee, Cain wrote, “it is also nice to know that customers appreciate such favors.”
“That email I sent out and used the word ‘favor,’ that was the wrong word for me to use,” he said. “I realize that now. I did not mean it to come out like it sounded.”
Commented
