VALDOSTA – A night of food and drinks during a Taste of Georgia event will benefit the Greater Valdosta United Way next month.
The Azalea City Civic Club sponsors the fundraiser 6-9 p.m., Aug. 24, at the Valdosta Country Club.
Proceeds will go toward the United Way's 2022 campaign, according to organizers.
"ACCC is honored to show all types of great products being made locally in the state, and especially, in South Georgia," Michael Smith, club board member and president elect, said. "Promoting agriculture and small business is vital for our area. Please come out and support."
Smith is also the executive director of the United Way.
Southern Point Investment Partners, Georgia Grown, Thirteenth Colony Distillers and the United Way co-sponsor the event, according to organizers.
Participants include Georgia Beer Company, Horse Creek Winery, Great American Cobbler Company, Petoria Fields, Eddie Felders Country Meat Market and B.E. Guess & Sons Pecan, Smith said.
Guests must be at least 21 years old, organizers said.
Advanced tickets are $40 and event day tickets are $50 each. They can be purchased at the United Way office, 1609 N. Patterson St., or at Southern Point, 3321 North Valdosta Road. Checks are to be made payable to the Azalea City Civic Club, organizers stated.
Tickets are also available at https://bit.ly/3BqhwEw or by calling (229) 630-3838.
