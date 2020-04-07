VALDOSTA — State and federal prosecutors have formed a Georgia task force to tackle complaints of fraud connected to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Coronavirus Fraud Task Force includes the Office of the Governor of Georgia, the Office of the Attorney General of Georgia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Georgia’s three U.S. attorneys, the attorney general of Georgia and the Executive Counsel for the Governor’s Office serve on the task force.
“To all would-be scammers: Anyone who uses this pandemic to defraud Georgians will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Charlie Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Peeler said, on a national level, reports of price gouging seem to be the leading form of COVID-19-related scam, followed by the sale of bogus test kits and of fake vaccines and “cures.”
“The price gouging involves masks, sanitizer, ventilators and gloves,” he said.
In Georgia, the reports of fraud mirror the complaints on a national level, Peeler said.
The task force will remain in existence as long as it takes to deal with the problem, he said.
“My goal is to have the shortest task force in history,” he said.
So far, the state attorney general’s office has received more than 600 fraud complaints, said Melissa Hodges. spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Georgia.
Within each task force member agency, an appointed fraud complaint coordinator will oversee the cases and remain in regular contact with partner law-enforcement agencies. The coordinator for the Middle District is Jim Crane, assistant U.S. attorney.
The public can report scamming activity to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov. Complaints can also be filed with Georgia’s Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-800-869-1123 or emailing consumer.ga.gov.
Peeler said fraudsters could face both state and federal charges.
