Task force backs schools

VALDOSTA – The South Central Georgia Homeless Task Force aims to provide advocacy, resources and services to the homeless population.
The South Central Georgia Task Force recently is supporting the Lowndes County and Valdosta school systems. The task force provided school uniforms, school supplies, gift cards and monetary donations for students included in the McKinney-Vento Act for homeless children and youth, members said.
The South Central Georgia Homeless Task Force is comprised of community members from a variety of local organizations.
They include representatives from Lowndes County school system, Living Bridges Ministries, Salvation Army, Department of Veterans Affairs, St. Francis Center, Georgia Home Visiting Program, Valdosta City Schools, Never Too Late Program, Legacy Behavioral Health Services, Family Connections, South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, Coastal Plain, The Meeting Place, 90 Works, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habitat for Humanity, Parental Accountability Court and Project Rescue.
