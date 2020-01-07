Tampa rock darlings Rohna to perform at Lucky's Moonrakers

REMERTON – Pink Floyd’s weirdness inspired Mars Volta’s generation of progressive rock. And Mars Volta’s complexities inspired the latest generation of musicians pushing the boundaries of rock forward.
Influenced by the classic rock their parents listened to and the hardcore scene of the band’s teen years, Rohna makes music for Led Zepplin fans and Turnstile fans alike.
The Tampa, Fla., four-piece Rohna returns to the Valdosta area to perform at Lucky’s Moonrakers, 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, as part of the debut album release, “The Beautiful Ordinary.”
Although a young band that has only been using the name Rohna for less than a year, the group has opened for famous acts such as Oso Oso, Future Teens, The Sidekicks as well as performing with Last Dinosaurs and Born Ruffians.
They were once in a band called Green Haven, another experimental rock group that evolved into Rohna, according to guitarist Nick Rovello. According to the band, members chose the name Rohna because it is easy to say and essentially meaningless so the music could speak for itself.
The album had been in the works for nearly two years before they even had a band name.
They set out to write something genuine to themselves but to also pull from their eclectic tastes.
“For the album, we’ve got a lot of synthesizer stuff definitely like Pink Floyd. We’ve got psychedelic rock,” said Luca Canalungo, drummer. “We’ve got some funky parts in there. I used to listen to James Brown as a kid. My dad put me on to that type of stuff. I think we all grew up listening to classic rock and in recent years we’ve all been listening to harder music like hardcore and metalcore.”
Local favorites Mama Stone and Soul Machine will also share the bill.
The show will take place Jan. 9 at Lucky’s Moonrakers.
The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m.
There will be a cover fee of $5 and people must be age 18 or older to enter.
Listen to “The Beautiful Ordinary” on all streaming platforms.
