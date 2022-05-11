VALDOSTA – The conclusion of "Murder on the Orient Express" is no mystery to many people.
The Agatha Christie novel was first published in 1934. The book has been adapted and filmed several times, including major motion pictures with Albert Finney and Kenneth Branagh, 1974 and 2017 respectively, playing persnickety but brilliant Belgian detective Hercule Poirot and a 2010 television version starring David Suchet in his recurring role as Poirot.
And "Murder on the Orient Express" is regularly noted as one of the best, if not the best, of the 33 novels, two plays and 50 short stories featuring Poirot that Christie penned between 1920-75.
No spoilers here but the story and ending of the whodunit are well known: Poirot is traveling on a train through wintry Europe when a murder occurs. With the train stopped by an avalanche, Poirot races against time, interrogating his fellow travelers, to solve the crime.
Brock Gilliard said he believes it's the personalities and their relationships that draw people back to the story, as well as new audiences discovering the mystery, generation after generation.
He hopes the story works its magic again. Gilliard directs the Theatre Guild Valdosta production of "Murder on the Orient Express" scheduled to play this week and next week on The Dosta Playhouse stage.
This stage version offers some differences. Christie's estate approached playwright Ken Ludwig to adapt the book for a stage version. Ludwig is best known for comedies such as "Lend Me a Tenor" but he also has a history with mysteries, such as the Sherlock Holmes-inspired "The Game's Afoot" – both shows have been past Theatre Guild productions. Ludwig's "Orient Express" adaptation has a bit more humor than other movies and the book, Gilliard said.
The adaptation also sets the stage so Poirot is recalling his adventures on the train. He's telling the story from memory, Gilliard said. Lynnette Kenworthy's intricate multi-level Dosta Playhouse set design plays to the strengths of both memory and an unforgettable train ride.
The Britannica describes Poirot as "short, somewhat vain, with brilliantined hair and a waxed mustache, the aging bachelor Poirot enjoys his creature comforts. Relying on his 'little grey cells' to solve crimes, Poirot is notably meticulous in his personal habits and his professional methodology."
Josh Robertson plays Poirot in the Theatre Guild version. He is not short but neither is Branagh in the 2017 film nor was Peter Ustinov who played Poirot in several movies.
Gilliard said Robertson began growing a mustache late last year with hopes of securing the part of Poirot. The director added several people were interested in playing Poirot when auditions were held in February but Robertson, whose numerous Guild roles include Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird," won the part.
As for Gilliard, he said he took inspiration from the 1974 film starring Finney. That and a love for stage mysteries that started with his involvement with past Guild shows. Gilliard has been involved with several shows as an actor and director and his schedule will not slow when "Orient Express" opens and closes. He is scheduled to direct the Guild musical "Shrek," with auditions next week and set to open in August, and "A Christmas Carol" by the end of the year.
THE CAST: Josh Robertson, Patti Robertson, John Winscher, Dalton Bell, Ben Hawley, Kelly Barbour, Ian Rowe, John Storrings, Kelly Phillips, Amanda Sanderson, Laurana Layton, Allie Smotherman, Sophie Buehrer and Stephen Corall.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Brock Gilliard, director, lighting design; Lynnette Kenworthy, set design; June Bell, production assistant; Kassandra Morris, technical director; Lu Williams, producer; Jeannie Gupton, showcase design; Sophie Buehrer, lights; Sunny Lee, sound; Brawdy Gupton, assistant stage manager; Sommers Coleman, Bud Sanderson, Nex Armentrout, Laurana Layton, backstage crew; Dana Welch, Mary Ann Green, Pauline Player, Pam Barton, costumes; Brawdy Gupton, wigs; June Bell, Harley Stone, Brawdy Gupton, Josh Robertson, props.
The Theatre Guild Valdosta production of "Murder on the Orient Express" plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12-14; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15; 7:30 p.m., May 19-21, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE; or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
