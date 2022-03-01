HAHIRA – Hahira Middle School 3D Archery Team hit the target in the NASP/IBO 3D Challenge last weekend.
The archery team is made up of sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Wynnbrook Christian School in Columbus.
“This team was super excited because they are extremely young in terms of being involved in archery. We have not won a state championship in 3D since 2019 so to put ourselves in the position to compete for the title says a lot about these kids, their work ethic, and their ability to shoot big under pressure,” Wendy Newman, HMS teacher and coach, said. “Our coaching staff is super proud of not only how well they shot but more importantly how well they represented our team, school and the community of Hahira.”
The HMS archery team won the middle school challenge with a team score of 1,550.
Several individuals placed in the top 10 in the middle school female and male divisions.
Females
Kansas Wadsworth, first middle school female champion.
Payton Listermann, second.
Annallissa O’Dell, fifth.
Miley Joiner, eighth.
Morgan Lightsey, ninth.
Males
Porter Scott, third.
Peyton Sumner, fifth.
Parker Petitjean, sixth.
Each year, HMS students compete in monthly tournaments beginning in September and the team is selected in January. Since the pandemic, all districts, regionals and state/national qualifiers have been held locally or virtually which limits program exposure and the experiences that travel and competing away from home offer students, Newman said.
She added the team will hopefully rank high enough to qualify for an invitation to the national tournament mid-May in Louisville, Kentucky.
The bullseye team will compete March 12 at HMS to qualify for the national tournament.
