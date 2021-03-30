VALDOSTA — When 21-year-old Valdosta State University senior Madison Krisell should have been spending her Christmas break opening gifts with family, she was preparing for funerals.
“Over Christmas, four of my family members passed away back to back from COVID and it was really hard,” Krisell said. “It was literally the week of Christmas. It makes it a lot more personal. Even though they were older, I still get stuck on how long ... did they have left to live; what were they going to do with their lives if they didn’t now?”
Krisell is one of many VSU students deciding to trust the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine and do her part for not only herself but for the community.
“We are stuck for this pandemic; it’s been a year. I know people are questioning it and it’s been a quick vaccine but I trust the science and I’m ready to get back to as normal as possible in the United States,” Krisell said.
She said her peers have been sharing a similar sentiment.
Maisy Mustic, a VSU senior and student body vice president, received the Pfizer vaccine last week.
“I’ve been super excited about the vaccine. I think everyone is getting to the point in this COVID thing where it’s getting old and I think vaccinating myself is going to be important for protecting my family and protecting the people around me who may not want to get the shot.”
For her, COVID hit home when her father fell ill and began making decisions about which child would get which assets. The experience solidified her decision to get vaccinated.
“I encourage people to do their research,” Mustic said. “Talk to the people at the student health center and definitely think about getting vaccinated.”
Mustic’s vaccination went well with the usual side effects of just soreness at the injection site and a bit of tiredness.
Krisell chose to get her vaccine Monday and had no fear of side effects. She said she hopes others will take this “leap of faith” too.
According to Valdosta State University, the health department transferred 90 doses of Moderna on March 5 while the university awaited its vaccine order and began giving those vaccines March 9.
The university received its first order of Pfizer on Friday, March 12, and had 1,170 doses delivered and received another 1,170 doses March 19. Between March 19-29, 519 vaccines have been given with 148 administered Friday, March 26.
Faculty, students and staff can contact Student Health Services for more information on receiving the vaccine.
