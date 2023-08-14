THOMASVILLE –Though it was only preseason, Valdosta Wildcats coach Shelton Felton admitted to the team afterwards he was “mad as hell”.
The reasoning for Felton’s fury was that the ‘Cats failed to shutout the Thomasville Bulldogs Friday night in the Rose City.
Anger aside, the ‘Cats still found the end zone plenty and played close-fisted defense for three-and-a-half quarters in a 34-7 victory.
“The biggest thing is I thought we played fast,” Felton said. “We tried to play physical like we planned to play. We tried to play a lot of people tonight and was able to play a lot of people.
“I’m never happy, but I’m pleased if that makes sense. I think we’re moving in the right direction, just building off what we’ve done last year and trying to move forward.
The ‘Cats built a 14-0 lead by halftime behind a Jabarie Baker fumble recovery on a Thomasville punt return for a touchdown on a Thomasville punt return with 10:15 left in the first quarter.
Much like it did last season, the Valdosta defense fueled the offense. Off the ensuing kickoff return, the ‘Cats picked off a pass attempt to get the ball back.
Three minutes and 22 seconds later, on third-and-12 from the Thomasville 24, rising junior quarterback Todd Robinson connected with Eli Lewis for a touchdown.
The defense continued to cause havoc as the Bulldogs mishandled the snap on fourth down and senior four-star edge rusher Eric Brantley scooped it from the turf and nearly took it back for a touchdown before being upended at the Thomasville 25.
However, despite the defensive play, the ‘Cats couldn’t capitalize as Robinson fired incomplete on first down and was touched down for a 9-yard loss on second down to bring up third-and-19 from the Thomasville 34.
Despite the offensive line providing ample time in the pocket for Robinson, his throw to the end zone intended for Eldemetrius Hunter was dropped, forcing the ‘Cats to punt it away.
Just before the half, the ‘Cats notched another takeaway as Legend Hallman snagged the second interception of the half.
“We went into halftime and we had some key drops,” Felton said. “We can’t drop the ball. We were just trying to spread the ball around a little bit. We decided at halftime to do what we do best – spread them out and run the ball. Todd made a couple good throws in the second half and we were able to score some points and pull away from them.”
Coming out of halftime, the ‘Cats forced the Bulldogs three-and-out and wasted no time showing a sense of urgency offensively.
On first-and-10 from their own 35, senior running back Shakevious Wright found a seam and exploded downfield and made it 65 yards untouched for a touchdown to put Valdosta ahead 21-0 with 10:15 left in the third quarter.
Later in the third, the ‘Cats marched down the field and punched in another score as senior Jordan Gatlin made it 27-0 with 4:30 to go in the frame.
In what proved to be an exclamation point on the scrimmage, the ‘Cats went ahead 34-0 on a hard-hitting power run from freshman Deron Foster. Making the most of his opportunity, Foster hit the hole up the middle, lowered his shoulder and sent a Thomasville defender toppling backwards on his way into the end zone – drawing audible oohs and ahhs from the crowd with 1:40 left in the third.
With the potential shutout intact, the ‘Cats emptied their sideline to get their younger players some live action.
The Bulldogs, who had done the same down 34-0, scored on a 5-yard screen pass to get on the board and foil Valdosta’s shutout plans.
All in all, Friday’s scrimmage was a solid out for the ‘Cats as the run game broke the game open in the third quarter and the defense showed its teeth throughout.
“Our senior Shakevious Wright had a couple big runs. I’m very proud of him. He’s very mature – he’s grown up and taken a leadership role in our room,” Felton said. “Ronnie Brown, who transferred over here to us, he ran pretty hard. Our freshman Deron Foster, No. 5 – we call him ‘Live at 5’ – he had a couple good runs. That room is going to be by committee with some very explosive guys in that room.”
Defensively, the ‘Cats finished with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and managed to put the offense in good field position several times in the game.
“We’re still trying to play the same style of football: Be aggressive, play fast and physical,” Felton said of his defense. “We were able to do that and create some negative plays and get some takeaways. Once you make those plays, you’ve got to capitalize on offense on those possessions. You can’t beat a great team playing like that.”
UP NEXT
Valdosta opens the 2023 season on the road against the fourth-winningest high school team in the country, the Massillon Washington Tigers Friday, Aug. 18.
“We’re very excited,” Felton said of the matchup. “We’re honored to be able to go to Ohio and play. They’re like the No. 12 team in the nation from what I’ve heard. It’s an honor. We’re gonna accept the challenge because our kids are built for this game. Playing in our region – you go to Moultrie, it’s sold out. You play at Lowndes, it’s sold out. You play Camden, it’s a tough opponent. You play those opponents so you can play games like this. We’re eager and we’re battle-tested and ready to go.”
