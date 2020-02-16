How do you feel about the 2020 presidential election?
Take the survey:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R9MJGPD
Rain. High around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 16, 2020 @ 10:10 am
How do you feel about the 2020 presidential election?
Take the survey:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R9MJGPD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.