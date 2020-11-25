Taiwanese students give back

VALDOSTA – Lowndes Middle School has had a long-standing learning relationship with the students of Fujen Catholic High School in Taiwan.
Every other year, Jenny Lin leads a delegation of students to come, live with Lowndes County families and learn in Lowndes County schools for three weeks of cultural exchange, school officials said in a statement.
Through this partnership and in collaboration with Fujen Catholic High School, Lin and her students initiated a service project.
They collected numerous boxes of medical masks during a two-month period and sent them for the LMS students, faculty and staff to use. In all, they sent 4,000 masks, school officials said.
“The entire LMS family appreciates the thoughtfulness and compassion shown through their effort," said Bill Haskin, principal at Lowndes Middle School. "We value this friendship and thank Ms. Lin and her students for their support.”
