VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Revenue is upgrading to a new version of the Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System.
The upgrade will keep the Lowndes County tax commissioner office up-to-date with the latest technology advances and "will ensure we have access to the most recent enhancements and features of the software," according to a statement from the tax commissioner office.
"Implementation of the upgrade will require the vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services, to be unavailable Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 18. Vehicle owners with renewal dates in January are encouraged to do so prior to Jan. 13 to avoid delays.
What to Expect: Wednesday, Jan. 13:
– County tag offices and Motor Vehicle Division will not be able to process transactions.
– All online motor vehicle related services including online tag renewal services will be offline Jan. 13-18.
How will this impact Georgia customers and drivers?
– During the week of Jan. 19-22, walk-in customers may experience delays and longer than normal wait times. To avoid such delays, Georgia residents with January and February renewal dates are encouraged to renew prior to Wednesday, Jan. 13.
– Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Wednesday, Jan. 13.
– Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits during the Martin Luther King Day weekend.
– Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file.
Visit lowndescountytax.com for more information on upcoming scheduling changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.