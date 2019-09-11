T Rose Production hosts Cancer fundraiser

VALDOSTA — An organization is ready for a Touch of Class.
Theba Sirmans, owner of T Rose Production, hosts A Touch of Class Southern Ball, Sunday, Nov. 10, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. Funding benefits the South Georgia Medical Center Partnership Cancer Fund, organizers said.
The event is black tie, organizers said. Doors open 5 p.m. Meet and Greet will be 6-6:30 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres will be served. Show begins 7:30 p.m.
Guest speaker will be 2019 Miss Georgia Victoria Hill. She will be performing opera selections, organizers said. The event will feature Karla Sands of WALB-TV, musician Melvin Morrison, Live 5 Band, Special Formula Band.
Advanced tickets are $25, door tickets are $30. Donations will be given in Minnie Martin's name along with several others. Tickets may be purchased at:
• Wayne Washington Salon, Park Avenue.
• Looking Good Men's Wear, Ashley Street.
• Sams BBQ, Hill Avenue.
• V-Town Records.
• GQ Mens Wear, downtown Ashley Street.
For more information, call (678) 973-8553.
