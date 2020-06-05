VALDOSTA – While the state has not offered school reopening dates or what budget cuts may look like, Valdosta and Lowndes systems prepare for a variety of ways to return to the classroom.
According to Valdosta City Schools, the Georgia Department of Education met with the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday, May 29, to devise the guidelines for the reopening of schools in Georgia. The guidance was sent to school districts the morning of June 1.
“We created these guidelines, in partnership with Dr. Kathleen Toomey and her team at the Georgia Department of Public Health, to give school districts a blueprint for a safe reopening that is realistic in the K-12 setting," State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement, referring to a meeting with the head of the GDPH. “We have a responsibility to keep our students, teachers, school staff and families safe and to provide the best possible education for our children. I'm confident these guidelines will help schools accomplish both of those objectives."
Valdosta faculty and staff are reviewing the guidelines. Collectively, they will decide the best course for the city school system.
“However, please know that no decisions will be shared until we are confident and have received positive feedback from local and state officials on the plans that we outline for our staff and students. Additionally, we know that announcing plans too soon will likely result in changes as the public health crisis is constantly evolving,” according to a Valdosta City Schools statement.
Lowndes County Schools has announced it is still preparing to begin the 2020-21 school year on the scheduled time with teachers returning Aug. 2 and students returning Friday, Aug. 7.
However, with the uncertainty of the virus and no definitive guidance on when it will be safe to return to in-person classes, Lowndes is preparing contingency plans, Lowndes School Superintendent Wes Taylor said. Plans include virtual or distance learning, a hybrid learning model and a traditional instructional model with modifications.
Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason made a similar statement about three possibilities and they are the three options presented by the state school board.
Hybrid learning would involve a staggered schedule for students, limiting the use of the school building at any given time and a traditional open would be a “typical” school year, but with extra practices and protocols.
Guidelines released by the state are expansive and include paths for communities with substantial spread, minimal/moderate spread and low/no spread. It is up to state and local health officials to decide which designation suits a community.
The 10-page state document includes recommendations on how to handle bus routes, entering schools and class changes under each scenario.
Most of the recommendations include suggestions such as providing hand sanitizer to everyone in the schools, allowing face masks and extensive cleaning measures.
The full breakdown of suggested guidelines can be found on georgiainsights.com/recovery.
Lowndes County and Valdosta City Schools have board of education meetings in the coming week. Lowndes County Board of Education is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday, June 8. Valdosta will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Valdosta will live-stream its meeting on the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page or website.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.