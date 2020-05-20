Synovus donates to Wiregrass

VALDOSTA — Synovus Bank of Valdosta has made a $25,000 donation to the Wiregrass Foundation for a classroom naming opportunity.
The donation will benefit students through the classroom naming, and support of the Wiregrass SkillsUSA Team, college officials said in a released statement.
Wiregrass students compete on both state and national levels in SkillsUSA competitions. Students train after class hours on skills and training to compete against the best from other colleges around the state and nation.
At both state and national championships, students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, auto collision, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts.
The state competitions are held in Atlanta, and nationals in Louisville, Ky.
Last year, Wiregrass’ SKillUSA Team was the top in awards count for the second year in a row at state SkillsUSA championship. At nationals, the team brought back 13 national medals including the chapter model of excellence for the second year in a row. Wiregrass was among 24 colleges in the nation recognized for this award.
“Our bank is proud to be a community partner and what better way to be a partner than to give back to improve education," said William S. Cowart, market executive for Synovus Bank. "We also believe very strongly in the mission of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and the tremendous job creation and workforce development that Wiregrass continues to do for our community. We are committed to this community to improved education, and to the vital mission of Wiregrass.”
“Wiregrass is appreciative of the support and generous donation by our partners at Synovus Bank,” said Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass president. “The donation will benefit our students as they are committed to completing their education and career goals at Wiregrass.”
Learn more about all of Wiregrass’ programs visit wiregrass.edu. Any business that would like to learn how to make a donation to any Wiregrass program, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising, (229) 333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
