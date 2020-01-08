Symphony Guild presents Tunes for Tots

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Symphony Guild presents its annual Tunes for Tots Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building’s Whitehead Auditorium.
Tunes for Tots begins 10 a.m. with instrument demonstrations by musicians from the American Prize-winning Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, university officials said.
"This is an opportunity for children and families in the audience to discover the unique sounds of instruments from the string, woodwind, brass and percussion families," university officials said.
A short performance by the South Georgia String Project will follow.
From 10:45 a.m.-noon, the Fine Arts Building will be converted into a petting zoo of sorts, allowing children of all ages a chance to try all of the instruments of the orchestra, university officials said.
During this time, families in attendance will have a chance to learn more about the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra’s educational programs, including its Youth Concert Series and South Georgia String Project, a joint venture between the VSO and VSU’s Department of Music that provides low-cost, after-school stringed instrument instruction to community students ages 8 to adult, they said.
Admission to Tunes for Tots is free of charge; no ticket or reservation is required.
Free juice and cookies will be provided for the children.
All children must be accompanied by an adult during the event
Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street. Free parking for the event is available in the Oak Street parking deck.
Call (229) 333-2150 for more information.
