VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Symphony Guild will host the Toujours Paris Symphony Ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Valdosta Country Club.
The doors open 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. and dancing at 9 p.m., guild members said.
Tickets for the annual black-tie affair are $100 per person. All proceeds will support educational programs offered by the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, including the Youth Concert Series, the South Georgia String Project and Tunes for Tots, as well as scholarships, graduate assistantships, grants, and more for Valdosta State University Department of Music students, guild members said.
A cash bar, as well as silent and live auctions, will raise additional funds for the programs. Auction highlights include a beach vacation, a Steel’s Jewelry shopping spree and brunch for 30 at 306 North.
Created in 1990, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra serves both the cultural life of Valdosta and the regional academic mission of VSU. The high standard of performance of the orchestra enables it to attract guest soloists of national and international renown to the Valdosta community, guild representatives said.
"Its membership is a unique blend of resident artist-faculty, students studying professional music disciplines, talented community performers and carefully selected professionals from a five-state region," they said.
Supported by an advisory board of directors, the Valdosta Symphony Guild, VSU, corporate sponsors and hundreds of individual patrons, "the orchestra has become an important part of the cultural life of the entire region," guild representatives said. "Its live performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony won the 2014 American Prize in orchestral performance."
The Valdosta Country Club is located at 3500 Country Club Road.
Contact Jeani Synyard at jsynyard@bellsouth.net or (229) 834-6004 or Pat Colson at blackshearchick@yahoo.com or (229) 561-1404 to purchase tickets, ask about sponsorship opportunities, or donate an item for the auction.
