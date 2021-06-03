MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Lt. Col. Robert J. Sweet retires June 6 after 33 years of military service.
He is a traditional reservist and the deputy commander of the 476th Fighter Group, US Air Force Reserve, Moody AFB, Air Force officials said in a statement.
Sweet was born in Chester, Penn., on July 15, 1966. He attended Parkersburg South High school in Parkersburg, W.Va., and graduated in 1984. He attended the United States Air Force Academy graduating in 1988 with a B.S. in electrical engineering.
Sweet is a command pilot with more than 4,300 flying hours in the A-10, OA-10, & AT-38 and 21 parachute jumps, Air Force officials said.
He has deployed in support of Operations Desert Shield/Storm, Uphold Democracy, Vigilant Warrior, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Atlantic Resolve.
"On Feb 15, 1991, during Desert Storm, Sweet's aircraft was shot down and he was held as a prisoner of war for 19 days. Sweet is the last remaining actively serving POW," Air Force officials said.
