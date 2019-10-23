LIVE OAK, Fla. — Fresh off the heels of a fantastic Suwannee Roots Revival, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park is thrilled to announce the initial lineup and dates for its sister festival, the Fourth Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion, set to take place Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22, at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.
The Suwannee Spring Reunion initial lineup for 2020 features Donna the Buffalo, Peter Rowan, Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs, The Duhks, Darrell Scott, Jim Lauderdale Band, Verlon Thompson, Shawn Camp Band, Roy Book Binder, Jeff Mosier Ensemble, Quartermoon, Sloppy Joe, etc., park representatives said.
The festival features a range of music genres rooted in original music – Americana: bluegrass, newgrass, folk, singer/songwriter, blues.
For four days and nights, the family-friendly festival is home to early morning sing-a-longs and night time musical pyrotechnics from the park’s stellar cast of alumni and new favorites, park representatives said.
There will be music on four stages and Suwannee Spring Reunion attendees can participate in the campground with jamming at Slopryland and the Bill Monroe Shrine as well as camp picking parties. Hands-on and performance workshops will be held throughout the weekend with a variety of artists set to perform, organizers said.
Tickets are on sale now. See details at www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets/.
