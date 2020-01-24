LIVE OAK, Fla. – Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park has added Greensky Bluegrass, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Sierra Hull, Ghost Light and Jon Stickley Trio to the lineup for the Fourth Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion.
They join a host of other acts, organizers said.
The festival takes place Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22, at SOSMP.
Further additions to the 2020 lineup include: Chatham County Line, Fireside Collective, Tony Furtado with Luke Price, Blueground Undergrass, The Grass Is Dead, Songs From The Road Band, Nation of Two, The Tania Elizabeth Experiment, Nikki Talley, Lee Hunter & The Gatherers, Ukelyptus, Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum, The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn, Two Foot Level, Nicholas Edward Williams, Habanero Honeys, The Hungry Monks, The Walker Brothers, The Dunehoppers, Jeff Bradley - Comedy + Cool Stuff, and Tania & The Magic Moon Traveling Circus.
Previously announced bands include Donna the Buffalo, Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs, The Duhks, Darrell Scott, Jim Lauderdale Band, Verlon Thompson, Shawn Camp Band, Roy Book Binder, Quartermoon and Sloppy Joe.
"Folks of all ages will make plans to gather during the forefront of spring at this gorgeous park and its mossy live oak-laden grounds for this beloved festival tradition," organizers said. "Suwannee Spring Reunion features a range of music genres rooted in original music – Americana, bluegrass, newgrass, folk, singer/songwriter, blues and more – literally something for everyone."
Tickets are on sale now. See details at www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets/ and at www.musicliveshere.com.
