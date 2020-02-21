LIVE OAK, Fla. – Music returns this weekend to Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.
Friday, Feb. 21, five bands audition for the 2020 Suwannee River Jam scheduled for April 29 through May 2, park representatives said.
Saturday, Feb. 22, Fat Tractor, a Tampa band, lays down some "dancing and listening music," all in the Music Hall, park representatives said.
The weekend kicks off 7 p.m. Friday with Bennett Hill Band (Ft. McCoy), Doc Adams Band (Branford), Clay Brooker Band (Gainesville), The Southern Steele Band (Sopchoppy) and Cole Tomlinson Band (Blackshear, Ga.). All five bands will be judged by a panel of musicians. All bands chosen will go straight to the SRJ without further auditions, park representatives said.
Bands will be selected on their musical ability to complement the major country artists set to perform at the 2020 Jam. Toby Keith, LOCASH, Randy Houser, Billy Ray Cyrus, Craig Morgan, Joe Diffie, Maddie & Tae, Parmalee, David Allan Coe, Avenue Beat, Channing Wilson are scheduled.
Doors to the Music Hall open 6 p.m. for dinner Friday, audition begins 7 p.m. Free admission. If planning to attend, park representatives urge people to call ahead: (386) 364-1703 to make reservations.
Fat Tractor "will be bringing some great country music for your dancing pleasure," park representatives said. "If you don’t dance, that’s OK, come enjoy great food and listening to great music.
Doors open 6 p.m. Saturday; Fat Tractor takes the stage 8 p.m. with local award-winning country artist Cheyenne Graff opening, 7:30-7:55 p.m.
More information: Call (386) 364-1683, email spirit@musicliveshere.com or visit www.musicliveshere.com. The SOSMP is located 4.5 miles south of Interstate 75 and 4.5 miles north of Interstate 10 at the Suwannee River off US 129 at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak, Fla.
