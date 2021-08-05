VALDOSTA – Nine finalists from Georgia and Florida have been named for the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.
Each of the finalists will perform during a gathering 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Art Park.
They are Katherine Ball of Valdosta, Jimi Davies of Atlanta, Billy Ennis of Palatka, Fla., Brandon Fox of Leesburg, Kathy Lou Gilman of Kingsland, Rachel Grubb of Lake City, Fla., Rachel Hillman of Tallahassee, Fla., David Rodock of Adel and K.J. Wingate of O'Brien, Fla.
“Their songs are all so good, the WWALS Songwriting Contest Committee couldn't bring itself to omit any of them,” Tom H. Johnson Jr., committee chair, said in a statement.
The public was invited to vote for their favorites during the selection process.
Laura D’Alisera, committee member and the winner of the first songwriting contest, said in a statement that the voting was beneficial and that the entries were so good, they couldn't be excluded.
The group will be judged by Josh Duncan, J.J. Rolle and Kenji Bolden, according to organizers.
They were tasked with writing original songs that focused on the Suwannee River or its tributaries, according to organizers. Genres ranging from folk to blues to jazz are represented, organizers stated.
Prizes are $300 for the first-place winner along with $300 value in studio time, $50 for best song submitted from inside the Suwannee River Basin, $50 for best song submitted from outside and plaques for best in each genre, organizers stated.
Little Perks in Paradise and Dirty Bird and the Flu are headliners for the contest gathering.
Georgia Beer Company is the top-tier sponsor, according to organizers.
Vendors are Skoll Axe Company, Hibachi Highway and The Pour House.
WWALS Watershed Coalition will oversee a silent auction and kayak raffle. Proceeds benefit the WWALS Watershed Coalition, organizers stated.
"So you’ll know what you’re supporting, there will be talks about WWALS advocacy, from water quality testing to opposing pipelines and mines and plastic water bottles to promoting water trails and a Troupville River Camp," organizers said in a statement.
Temperatures will be checked upon entry and tables will be separated as a COVID-19 precaution, they stated. Organizers are mandating masks for people in close proximity with others who are not in their party.
Advance tickets are $10 at wwals.net/pictures/2021-08-21--songwriting/. Door tickets are $12.
VIP tables are $150. Email song@suwanneeriverkeeper.org for more information about VIP tables.
