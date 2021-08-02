VALDOSTA – The musical notes of folk, blues, soul, rock and jazz will soon cover the Art Park during the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest in late August.
Finalists have been selected to perform at the annual event, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Art Park.
The public had until July 29 to cast votes for the contest.
John Quarterman, Suwannee riverkeeper, said a committee will take into account the votes while choosing finalists, which will be announced Aug. 4.
Judges Josh Duncan, J.J. Rolle and Kenji Bolden will select winners at the Aug. 21 event, where Little Perks in Paradise and Dirty Bird and the Flu will each headline.
Little Perks in Paradise features Scott Perkins, the 2020 Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest winner.
Prizes are $300 for the first-place winner along with $300 value in studio time, $50 for best song submitted from inside the Suwannee River Basin, $50 for best song submitted from outside and plaques for best in each genre, organizers said in a statement.
Prior to choosing winners, each judge will perform.
"It's a fun festival for the whole family – a community event for Valdosta, Lowndes County and the whole 10,000-square-mile Suwannee River Basin in Georgia and Florida," Quartman said of the gathering. "It brings attention to our great rivers, creeks, lakes, swamps, sinks and springs, as well as to the many problems our waters face and how everyone can help."
Vendors are Skoll Axe Company, Hibachi Highway and The Pour House.
WWALS Watershed Coalition will oversee a silent auction and kayak raffle.
Online tickets costing $10 will become available at wwals.net/pictures/2021-08-21--songwriting/ until Aug. 20. Door tickets are $12 each.
Sponsors are Georgia Beer Company, Rivers Radio Group, Talk 92.1 FM, Lanier County News, Jacksonville Songwriters Group and Adel Outfitters.
Visit wwals.net/ for more information.
