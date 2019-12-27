LIVE OAK, Fla. – Christmas may be over the Suwannee Lights and other holiday attractions continue at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.
America's No. 1 "Do Right" Show, the nationally known Puppetone Rockers continue performing through early next week.
The Puppetone Rockers perform before thousands of fans across the country every year. They have played many events including the Michigan State Fair eight years, Spirit of the Suwannee, Delaware State Fair seven years, Alabama State Fair, Georgia National Fair seven straight years, Wilson County Fair in Tennessee and many, many more states and events, according to park representatives.
"The Puppetone Rockers bring with them a wholesome message of positive re-enforcement for kids like no other show in the world and is priceless," park representatives said. "Their non-stop action show, outrageous performing floppy characters, audience participation, huge driven performing piano and endless original skits make the Puppetone Rockers a 'must see' show. Kids especially love the bubbles emitting from the piano during performances."
Visitors can drive through Suwannee Lights through Monday, Dec. 30, and see more than 6 million lights and other lighted displays, entertainment around the fire pit in front of the Country Store, etc., park representatives said.
Other music park events include the Saturday, Dec. 28, Snow Night for the kids and the New Year’s Eve party for adults, Dec. 31, in the Music Hall, followed by a fireworks show outside.
For additional information, call (386) 364-1683, email spirit@musicliveshere.com or go to www.musicliveshere.com.
