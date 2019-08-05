Suwannee gears up for Hulaween

LIVE OAK, Fla. – Suwannee Hulaween has announced a huge lineup for its sixth festival to be held Oct. 24-27 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.
Suwannee Hulaween is the largest music festival held at the SOSMP in North Florida nestled along the banks of the famous Suwannee River.
This internationally known music festival is hosted by the String Cheese Incident and this year will include Bassnectar, Anderson Paak and the Free Nationals, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit along with Big Wild, Flying Lotus, Greensky Bluegrass, Jai Wolf, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Snails, STS9 x2, Tchami, Umphrey’s McGee x2, Thundercat, Lettuce, Tom Morello, Steel Pulse, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Billy Strings, Whethan, Clozee, Manic Focus, G. Love & Special Sauce, Maribou State, EOTO, Ripe, Peekaboo, Whipped Cream, Charlesthefirst, Pnuma, The Motet, Circles Around the Sun, Walker & Royce, Star Kitchen, TAUK, Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Andy Frasco & the UN, Magic City Hippies, The Hip Abduction, Sodown, Marvel Years, Spaga, J. Worra, Robert Walters 20th Congress, The Funk Hunters, MEMBA, Doom Flamingo, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Nobide, Vampa, Walden, Kaleigh Bakers Someday Honey, Shevonne, Bells & Robes and LPT, park representatives said.
More acts are expected to be announced.
Tickets in every price range are on sale now including various VIP tickets that include many amenities. The first two tiers have already sold out. Park representatives said tickets are limited.
For tickets and info, go to info@suwaneehulaween.com or phone 1-800-514-3849.
Suwannee Roots Revival is scheduled for Oct. 10-13, featuring the Sam Bush Band, Del McCoury Band, Keller & The Keels, Samantha Fish, The Travelin’ McCourys, Peter Rowan, Donna the Buffalo, We Banjo 3, etc.
