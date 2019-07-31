Sutton named Valdosta Daily Times ad director

VALDOSTA – Dan Sutton has been named ad director of The Valdosta Daily Times.
He serves as the advertising director for The Valdosta Daily Times and The Tifton Gazette working out of the Valdosta office.
He is the major account director for the South Georgia and North Florida regions under parent company CNHI.
Sutton was formerly the publisher of The Tifton Gazette.
Also, Jeff Masters, publisher of The Valdosta Daily Times, is now publisher of The Tifton Gazette in addition to The Thomasville Times-Enterprise and The Moultrie Observer.
Masters is also publisher of Florida newspapers Suwannee Democrat, Jasper News and the Mayo Free Press.
Rachel Wainwright has been named the general manager and audience development director for The Tifton Gazette.
Andrew Wardle is now audience development director of The Moultrie Observer, The Valdosta Daily Times and The Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
“We continually look for opportunities to better serve the communities we serve. The appointment of Sutton, Wainwright and Wardle to these new, expanded roles allows us to efficiently provide the very best in products and customer service to our readers and advertisers,” Masters said.
“The team brings many years of experience and demonstrated dedication in South Georgia to a larger audience. We expect very positive results from these appointments.”
