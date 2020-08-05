Suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest

VALDOSTA — A call about a suspicious vehicle led to an arrest Tuesday, police said.
At about 9 p.m., an officer responded to the 1300 block of Sterling Place, following up on a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle improperly parked in the road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The officer made contact with a man in the car and immediately detected “a strong odor of marijuana” from inside the car, the statement said.
When asked about the smell, the man handed the officer a small bag containing marijuana, police said. The suspect was detained and the vehicle was searched, resulting in the location of a handgun that had been reported stolen in Lowndes County, the statement said.
Armonta M. Waters, 20, of Valdosta is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the police statement said.
“We are thankful for the citizen that notified us about this vehicle sitting in the roadway,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. “Our officer did a great job investigating this case, which resulted in the recovery of this stolen gun.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
