VALDOSTA – Police are investigating a midnight home invasion.
The Valdosta Police Department said the home invasion took place at midnight on Oct. 25 in the 1600 block of Meadow Place.
According to the authorities, four females said several unknown males forced their way into their home and demanded property while brandishing firearms. The offenders then fled.
Detectives from the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene where one victim received a superficial injury that was treated on the scene, according to a statement from the police.
Anyone has any information regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at (229)293-3145.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.