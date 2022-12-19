VALDOSTA — Five people have been indicted for murder in two separate killings, according to court records and public officials.
The Lowndes County Grand Jury indicted Da’briana Reynolds, 19, of Valdosta and Devin Omar Reynolds, age unknown, in one case, while Jeremiah Elijah Dyson, 26, and Cameron Oshae Loveday, 27 — both of Valdosta — were indicted in the other, according to a true bill list made public last week.
— In the first case, the two Reynoldses were indicted for felony murder in the killing of Kileal Floyd, 21, of Valdosta July 18, 2021, at a convenience store in the 700 block of East Park Avenue, a police statement said at the time.
Da’briana Reynolds was also indicted for three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault, while Devin Reynolds was additionally indicted for two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault, court records show.
Quintavius Washington, age unknown, was also indicted of felony murder in the same case but his murder indictment was accidentally left off the true bill list, Lowndes County District Attorney Brad Shealy said. Washington’s other indictments include three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and two counts of aggravated assault, the true bill list shows.
Jakhari N. Daniels, 21, of Valdosta, was indicted for tampering with evidence, court records show.
Police responded to the store at 10:28 p.m. after 911 received a call about a shooting; an officer in the area heard gunshots, arrived on the scene seconds later and aided the victim. EMTs took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
— In the second case, Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta was shot to death Oct. 6, according to a separate Valdosta Police Department statement.
At 10:47 p.m., police responded to The Gables at 1415 N. St. Augustine Road after 911 calls about a shooting, police said. Harrison was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Bystanders and officers provided first aid until EMTs arrived and took him to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died, police said.
Dyson and Lovejoy were each indicted for felony murder and aggravated assault, court records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.