Suspects in Lake Park murder caught

LAKE PARK — Two suspects in an October death in Lake Park have been apprehended, authorities said Friday.
Cordell Sutton, a.k.a. “Pee Wee,” 36, of Waycross was arrested by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26, according to a sheriff’s office statement released Friday.
Information from the Valdosta Police Department’s Power Squad placed Sutton in a Dodge Charger linked to a woman from Ware County, the statement said. Waycross police assisted with a search of neighborhoods and establishments in that city; after several hours, Sutton was seen in the Charger and followed to a motel room, where he was charged without incident, the sheriff’s office said. A firearm was recovered in his capture, the statement said.
Cordell is charged with murder, two counts of theft by taking and one count of probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge, jail records show.
That same day, Brittany Reaves, 29, of Valdosta was arrested south of Atlanta by U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said. She is charged with murder, two counts of theft by shoplifting and one count of probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge, jail records show.
A third suspect, Terri Gary, 39, of Valdosta was jailed Nov. 16 for murder party to the crime, according to the sheriff's office.
On Oct. 28, deputies were called to a motel on Lakes Boulevard on a report of gunfire. They found Alpha Jackson, 43, of Madison, Fla., dead inside one of the motel rooms, a sheriff’s office statement said at the time.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
