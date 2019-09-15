VALDOSTA – Police confiscated nearly five pounds of marijuana and arrested two people during the search of a Valdosta residence late last week.
Reginald Harris, 35, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Regina Harris, 35, of Valdosta is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), police said.
"A Valdosta Police Department narcotics unit investigation and subsequent search warrant for a residence on Maria Court in Valdosta led to the seizure of approximately 4.78 pounds of marijuana from the residence," according to the VPD report. "The marijuana had a street value of approximately $43,400."
VPD investigators seized narcotics-related paraphernalia and cash during the execution of the search warrant, police said.
“Our narcotics detectives did an excellent job with their investigation, which led to the seizure of a significant amount of illegal narcotics from a Valdosta neighborhood that is in close proximity to a park and elementary school," VPD Cmdr. Bobbi McGraw said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.