Suspects arrested in drug investigations

VALDOSTA — Three people have been arrested on drug charges following two separate investigations, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Avery Wells Sr. of Valdosta is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and criminal attempt to commit distribution of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office report released Friday.
Authorities report a man delivered methamphetamine Tuesday to a Valdosta home, according to a sheriff’s office statement. During a search of the residence, investigators reported recovering close to a kilogram of meth and more than $18,000 in cash and five firearms.
Search warrants at local financial institutions led to the seizure of thousands of dollars in suspected drug sale proceeds, according to the sheriff's office statement.
Authorities connected the case to a cartel-based supply network originating in Mexico, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at a Silver Glen Road, Hahira, residence, arresting Ra-Shay March and Maurice Smith, a.k.a. “Slang,” according to the statement.
The investigation into the residence began in January and, during surveillance, investigators identified Smith and March as residents of the home, the sheriff’s office said.
Smith is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, while March is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, according to the sheriff's statement.
Authorities said they recovered approximately nine pounds of marijuana, $44,545 in cash and a firearm during the search.
Information obtained at the scene, as well as interviews, led to a source of supply outside of Lowndes County as well as linking the distribution network to a local “Blood” gang in Valdosta, the sheriff’s office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
