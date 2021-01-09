Suspects arrested in assault case

VALDOSTA – A shooting followed by a traffic incident led to arrests, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Shortly after noon Thursday, Jan. 7, police responded to a 900 block East Cranford Avenue residence regarding a 911 call about a hit-and-run traffic incident devolving into a dispute, police reported.
What police uncovered was apparently a shooting incident that led to a traffic accident.
"When the first officer arrived on the scene and was attempting to get information from two citizens, (a man) arrived on the scene and began to try to attack the subjects that the officer was talking with," according to the Valdosta Police Department report. "When the officer stepped up to stop (the man), he tried pushing the officer out of the way."
Other officers arrived. While trying to determine what happened, police learned a man had been shot in the foot while at a 1700 block Largo Circle residence. The man was at the East Cranford Avenue residence and was escorted to South Georgia Medical Center where he was treated and released, police said.
Police said the man who was shot had been arguing with his brother at the Largo Circle residence. During the argument, a woman pulled out a handgun, shooting the man in the foot. The woman and another subject left the scene in a vehicle.
The shot man followed them in his vehicle to East Cranford Avenue.
"While traveling to East Cranford Avenue, it was reported to officers that a traffic accident had occurred between the two vehicles," police reported.
Sherman Cowart, 40, of Valdosta was arrested on scene and transported to Lowndes County Jail on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer, police said.
Tyronda Walker, 24, of Valdosta was arrested on scene and taken to Lowndes County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.
Police said the shooting incident and traffic accident are still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.