Suspect surrenders in October Adel sooting

ADEL — One of two wanted suspects in an October shooting in Adel has turned himself in, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.
Corby Traylor, 38, of Adel turned himself in to the Cook County Jail, the GBI said. He was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the Oct. 24 shooting incident, the statement said.
At about 3 a.m., Adel police were dispatched to a business on 4th Street on a report of an aggravated assault, a GBI statement said.
They found Dexter Simmons, 40, of Adel suffering from gunshot wounds.
While on the scene, officers heard gunshots and were sent to a location on North Oak Street in Adel, the statement said. There, they found Damian Cayo, 28, of Sparks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the GBI said.
Simmons was sent to the Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton, while Cayo was sent to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
Cayo was been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the GBI said. He has been transferred to the Cook County Jail.
Siimmons remains wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a GBI statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
