VALDOSTA – A traffic stop led to the confiscation of drugs and the arrest of a man wanted on a Berrien County warrant, according to a Valdosta Police Department report released this week.
Shortly after 1 a.m., Jan. 2, a Valdosta police patrol officer stopped a vehicle along the 2200 block of East Hill Avenue.
The passenger, later identified as Dennis J. Meyer Jr., 43, of Valdosta had an active warrant for his arrest out of Berrien County, police said. Meyer was arrested and searched before being transported to jail.
Police said officers found cocaine, amphetamine, dextroamphetamine, methylphenidate, alprazolam and methamphetamine, as well as items used in the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Meyer was transported to Lowndes County Jail and is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of tools for commission of a crime, felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, police reported.
“We are grateful for our officers' thorough work which prevented these drugs from getting into our community,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
