Suspect arrested in United Way burglary

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man found inside the local United Way office Thursday on a burglary charge, a police statement said.
At about 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the Greater Valdosta United Way building in the 1600 block of North Patterson Street after a caller told E911 there had been a burglary there, the Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers found a man inside the business; the man tried to flee on foot but was apprehended, police said.
A door had been damaged, drawers and containers had been rummaged through and computer equipment had been unplugged, the statement said.
Nathaniel L. Gunter, 36, of Forsyth is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass, the police statement said.
“We are proud of our officers for quickly arriving on scene and arresting the offender before he could flee the area,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.