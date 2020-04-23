VALDOSTA — A survey wants to know what kind of impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on South Georgia businesses.
Locate South Georgia, an organization that promotes the region globally as a business and industry destination, has partnered with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce for the online survey, available at bit.ly/3cb8Rbs to businesses in all industries, including agriculture. It has 20 questions and should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, according to a statement from Locate South Georgia.
The survey, which closes April 28, will provide information to be passed on to federal officials, said Myrna Ballard, president of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
“We need ammunition,” she said. “Chambers and development authorities want to let federal authorities know what our communities need.”
The chamber sent out more than 4,000 notices about the survey last week, she said.
The pandemic is taking a toll on businesses, both through employee sickness and stay-at-home mandates.
Ballard said she knows of businesses in Valdosta that have already decided to call it quits.
“The chamber is expecting a membership loss,” she said.
Firms that successfully weather the COVID-19 storm will be ones that use the Small Business Administration loan system; embrace the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps firms keep up with the payroll; establish good relations with local banks and other financial institutions; establish lines of credit; and have built connections with other firms through chambers of commerces and trade groups, Ballard said.
