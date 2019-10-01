VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 26, on multiple drug charges following police surveillance, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office authorities said Steven Morris was seen leaving his home and was followed to the 1500 block of East Park Avenue where they say he agreed to deliver drugs to someone.
Police said they found about six grams of cocaine and about one pound of marijuana in his possession, according to a statement released by the sheriff's office.
A search warrant for his home was served where authorities said they found an additional two pounds of marijuana, nine grams of cocaine, about 160 THC vials for vaping and about 270 grams of THC wax, according to the statement.
The suspect was identified in an unrelated case as a source of drug distribution in the area, the statement reads. Investigators with the Special Operations Division of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect and he was taken to the county jail.
He is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule 1 narcotics (THC) with the intent to distribute, use of a communications facility in VGCSA, possession of the above mentioned drugs with the intent to distribute within 1,000-feet of a park and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to investigate the case to the source of the drugs, as well as individuals receiving illegal drugs from the suspect.
