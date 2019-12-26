Surgeon provides free knee replacement

TIFTON — Millions of Americans experiencing excruciating hip and knee pain that affect quality of life and mobility. Getting into a car, walking through the mall or down the street or even shopping for that special someone can be overwhelming and exhausting.
And while hip or knee or hip surgery may solve the problem, many patients may not be able to afford it and feel as if they have no options to consider and no one to help.
That’s where Operation Walk USA 2019 can make a difference and dramatically improve quality of life, according to organizers.
From Dec. 2-7, an estimated 60 patients benefitted from free joint replacements from 35 volunteer orthopedic surgeons at 23 hospitals. Volunteer surgeon Dr. William Smith performed a left total knee replacement for Carolyn Zaoudachvili of Ashburn at Tift Regional Medical Center, according to organizers.
“Operation Walk USA has been a blessing and a lifesaver for me,” Zaoudachvili said in a statement. “Prior to my surgery, I couldn’t walk or prepare a meal and eventually couldn’t even leave my house from the pain. I don’t have insurance and was trying to find some kind of solution to have my knee replaced, and that’s when Operation Walk USA stepped in.”
Dr. David Banks with Georgia Sports Medicine brought the Operation Walk USA program to the attention of Tift Regional Medical Center a couple of years ago.
“While knee or hip surgery may be the answer, many patients may not be able to afford it and feel helpless in knowing where to turn or what possibilities may exist,” Banks said. “Operation Walk USA helps select patients who need surgery but may be economically-disadvantaged.”
Banks said Operation Walk USA, now in its 10th year, takes place each December as a humanitarian effort and allows for greater hospital, surgeon and medical staff participation.
"The program provides every element of treatment ─ surgery, hospitalization, and pre-and post-operative care ─ at no cost to patients who may not qualify for government health coverage, have insurance or afford surgery on their own," organizers said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 23 percent of adults – or more than 54 million people suffer from arthritis. By 2040 that is expected to climb to 26 percent or 78 million of us. Arthritic disease is the most common cause of disability in the U.S., with the debilitating end stages of hip or knee degenerative disease making any movement or activity exceedingly difficult and near impossible.
A part of Tift Regional Physician Group, Georgia Sports Medicine is an orthopedic and sports medicine clinic based in Tifton. The board-certified orthopedists at GSM include Dr. James Scott, Dr. William Smith, Dr. David Banks, Dr. Edward Hellman and Dr. Kyle Fleck, organizers said.
GSM participates in the Tift Regional Joint Replacement and Spine Care Center program, offering specialized treatment for patients recovering from total joint replacement and spine surgery.
“With a comprehensive educational program, this specialized inpatient unit is specifically dedicated to helping patients overcome pain and restore mobility,” Banks said. “The goal is to involve patients and family members in treatment every step of the way to ensure optimal recovery.”
To find a list of participating orthopedic surgeons and cities, visit www.opwalkusa.com, or follow Operation Walk USA 2018 on Facebook and Twitter.
