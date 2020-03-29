VALDOSTA – Preventative measures put forth by state legislators have triggered small businesses to either close temporarily or scramble to seek ways to adjust.
In efforts to slow the widely spread COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp has banned gatherings greater than 10 people forcing businesses such as The Brush Up and Goodtime Jr. Music Shed to shut down.
With an artistic focus, The Brush Up holds painting classes for patrons. The venue is also a setting for paint parties.
Bionca Ball, owner, said although a few of her staff members are now unemployed due to the closure, a business savings she established when opening The Brush Up has helped.
“I have a business savings so I’ve been able to curve with that, but we have no cash flow at this time,” she said.
The available funding can suffice for one year, Ball said, adding with people out of work, they may not be able to afford her services once she reopens.
The Brush Up was already booked for summer camps and other event rentals, but Ball said their status is uncertain at the moment.
“We’re not an essential business; we’re more recreational, so I’m hoping that people are still OK to be able to do things such as pay their bills and still be able to kind of enjoy (and) have a full life,” she said.
“I know that’s going to look a little shaky once things start back, but I haven’t entered a fear stage, yet. I think I’m OK for right now. I’m just kind of hoping for the best.”
A venue that sets the stage for musicians, and more recently comedians, Goodtime Jr. Music Shed has turned to social media for financial help.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hit the music venue hard until March, Alphonso “Goodtime” Johnson said his company began feeling the economic effects of the virus in February.
His entertainment business thrives off of sizable crowds, he said. Temporarily closing the doors came with a financial loss.
People having to remain in their homes under a voluntary quarantine keeps them away from the Music Shed.
“If you can’t get in touch with the people, you can’t make any money,” Johnson said.
On March 21, Johnson turned to Music Shed supporters on Facebook and asked for financial contributions.
A post on the company Facebook page asks for anyone who “values what the Goodtime Jr. Music Shed brings to (their) lives” to donate if able. Donations are accepted via $musicshed on CashApp.
Miss Kate’s Tours and Kitchen, formerly Miss Kate’s Deep South Tours, joins others in temporarily ceasing operations.
The business has changed hands and expanded into a brick-and-mortar in October. The expansion included the opening of a cooking school.
Mary Perez, owner, said she recently let go of a part-time employee due to the pandemic.
“Both of the major parts of our business are affected by this,” she said. “The walking tour is not possible and the cooking classes aren’t possible, right now.”
With more free time, Perez said staff is working to stay in touch with customers and tend to business needs.
She said she strives to keep positive.
“I believe that God is going to see us through this,” Perez said.
When Amanda Kirk shut her modeling agency down, she found ways to continue offering services.
Amanda’s Models and Talent works with young hopefuls in the acting, pageant and modeling world. Staff is now teaching all three through FaceTime and Zoom.
“I feel very confident in our ability to stay open virtually. Our clients are so loyal and supportive,” Kirk said. “They have been excited about learning via FaceTime and Zoom. Desperate times require creativity and a 'never quit’ mentality. Our AM&T team is blessed with both.”
While the agency has shifted its business practices to stay afloat, Amanda’s Models and Talent has postponed part of its business operations.
All photo sessions have had to be pushed to a later date. Kirk said the loss of revenue has had an effect.
“The amount lost is equivalent to our rent,” she said.
The agency’s 18th anniversary is in April, but Kirk said she’s looking forward to more years in business.
Kirk plans to still sponsor Broadway camps in June and July. Reservations are being accepted at amandasmodels.com/camp.
“Each registration made now helps secure our future,” she said.
Amanda’s Models and Talent is a member of a Facebook community group that provides support, an effort Kirk said she prays will continue after the coronavirus has passed.
She is part of the newly formed Community Support for Valdosta’s Local Businesses group, an online communication tool.
As of Wednesday evening, the group has 995 members all sharing updates, tips and knowledge with one another.
A supporter of the group is Rachel Thrasher, program coordinator for Downtown Valdosta Main Street.
The downtown area is comprised of 100% small businesses, Thrasher said.
“Downtown has a little bit of a hurdle when it comes to being able to change business models on the fly and adapt to the situation,” she said.
The business owners in the area have been innovative in how they’ve adjusted; some provide drive-through service. Other businesses have turned to social media to hold virtual sales.
Similar to restaurants, the shops are providing curbside service. A customer can order ahead and pick it up from a salesperson by the sidewalk.
Thrasher said local restaurants want to maintain their pre-COVID-19 standards.
Bleu Cafe wants its food to look the same way in someone's home as it does in the restaurant while Jessie’s Restaurants and Catering promotes various aspects of its business, Thrasher said.
“That’s what makes these guys successful in what they do because they’re thinkers and they’re awesome business owners and you really couldn’t ask for a better group of people to kind of be downtown in our core,” she said.
Book and Table Inn is a hospitality service that is seeing cancellations, she said, making note that the hospitality industry as a whole is suffering.
She asks anyone interested in helping Book and Table to call the owners. She mentioned deposits for later stays may be of some assistance.
Thrasher said she believes small business is one of two elements that build a community. The people who live in the community represent the other element.
“That is what gives the community its DNA,” she said.
